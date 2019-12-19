Gift Guide 2019: Last Minute Gifts

Samsung Chromebook 3 GET IT!

Laptops are big business during the holidays, especially as they keep getting more and more affordable. So that means it can be hard to find a good one this close to the holiday. But Amazon has you covered with this great little laptop perfect for the casual tech user. And it will get here just in time for the holiday. At this deal, you can’t pass that up.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung Chromebook 3 ($160; was $280) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!