Gift Guide 2019: Stocking Stuffers

Doctor Sleep : A Novel GET IT!

Stephen King hasn’t stopped being popular, but he has hit another peak in the pop culture consciousness. Movies being made from his work are huge hits and are being treated like events. The latest is a sequel to The Shining. It’s an amazing movie and reading the book will make for an interesting experience to see how different but ultimately faithful it is. And really, a King book is just always a great gift.

Get It: Pick up Doctor Sleep: A Novel ($10) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!