Heated Razor Starter Kit GET IT!

Every guy has to deal with shaving in their life. Make shaving a lot easier with this heated razor from GilletteLabs. With its heated warming bar, five razor blades, and Flexdisc tech, it will lead to a shave so warm and luxurious you’ll feel like you just came from the barber.

Get It: Pick up the Heated Razor Starter Kit ($200) at GilletteLabs

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!