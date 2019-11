Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks GET IT!

Some people are good with chopsticks. Somehow, they prefer to eat some food with them. Godspeed to those folks. Get those folks some nice chopsticks for the home that can be reused over and over. Because chances are good they like Star Wars. So eat that meal with the force by your side.

Get It: Pick up the Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks ($10) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!