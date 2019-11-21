Gift Guide 2019: Stocking Stuffers

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon Time Hollywood Soundtrack GET IT!

Whatever you feel about the work of Tarantino, you can’t argue that the man doesn’t always curate an amazing soundtrack. That is truer than ever with his newest flick and the vinyl soundtrack would be a great gift for any music or movie lover in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon Time Hollywood Soundtrack ($12) at Walmart

