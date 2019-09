Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.

For our 2018 Holiday Gift Guide, we picked 25 surprises under $500 that are so cool you’ll be tempted to keep them for yourself. From the best tech gift ideas to products for foodies, here are the most lustworthy gifts to give this year.