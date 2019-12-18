We all have that one culinary-inclined friend or relative who gets a million bottles of wine around the holidays and about a million more “So, uh, what’s for dinner?” inquiries. If you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook and eat, and spends most of their free time in the kitchen, be more resourceful this year.

Impress them with any of these clutch finds—finishing salts, an engraved chef’s knife, and next-level flatware to name a few. They’re not just thoughtful, they’re lust-worthy and useful. We surmise they’ll spark some major creativity in the kitchen—and that you’ll definitely be invited over for a feast in the near future. Oh and word to the wise: If you can cook, lend a helping hand.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!