13. Sun Basket Meal Delivery Kit Service

This is the kind of meal delivery service that makes chefs smack their lips: You get responsibly raised meats and poultry, wild-caught seafood, and 99 percent of the produce is organic. High-quality ingredients coupled with easy-to-follow recipes mean dinner is better (and easier) than ever. Meal plans are available for a plethora of diets, too, whether someone’s carb-conscious, paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian, or pescatarian, among other choices.

[from $51.96 for two recipes for two people per week; sunbasket.com]

