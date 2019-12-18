14. Colavita Sampler Tote Gift Bag Get It

Your brother or college roommate all about Italian cooking? Look no further than this convenient and stellar assortment of Italian staples that save you from your bad gift-wrapping skills by arriving in a burlap handle bag. Each gift features a bottle each of extra virgin olive oil, Prosecco vinegar, balsamic vinegar, a jar of tomato sauce, box of linguini, a carton of crushed tomatoes, a bag of gemelli pasta, and a Colavita cookbook.

[$46; amazon.com]

