3. Enzo’s Table ENZO’s Ultimate Selection Get It

These six organic California estate-grown olive oils, endless options will delight any olive oil enthusiast in your life. The gift box includes delicate, medium, and bold EVOO along with Clementine Crush, Fresno Chili Crush, and Basil Crush flavors.

[$99; enzostable.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!