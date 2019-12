5. HUROM Hexa Power High Speed Blender Get It

Blenders are workhouses of the kitchen: Soups, sauces, that post-workout protein shake you can’t live without. Go for the gold and gift a loved one this powerful blender with pre-programmed courses featuring dedicated times and speeds to make meal prep a no-brainer.

[$349; hurom.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!