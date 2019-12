6. Christofle Pharrell Fashion Mood Flatware Set Get It

This 24-piece set is designed in collaboration with renowned Chef Jean Imbert and Pharrell Williams. Between the bold yellow and dome shape, it’s definitely not a silverware set from yesteryear. Each fork, knife and spoon is engraved with the word “share,” a reminder of the most important thing we do at the table.

[$2,900; niemanmarcus.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!