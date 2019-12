7. Made In 8-Inch Engravable Chef Knife Get It

This piece of cutlery has serious culinary chops: To create the knife, Made In partnered with a fifth generation, family-owned knife maker to create a standout tool for slicing, dicing, and chopping. Available in red, black and white, the knife can be personalized with a name, phrase, or initials.

[$109 engraved/$89 regular; madeincookware.com]

