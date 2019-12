9. Urban Adventures Food Tours Get Info

For the epicure who’s always planning his next food-centric trip, consider gifting him a day-tour experience. Options range from a Tajine Cookery Class in Marrakech (starting at $55 for four hours) to a Cambodian Cook-Out in Siem Reap (starting at $52 for four hours), along with a variety of tours state-side.

To book, visit urbanadventures.com.

