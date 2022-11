Geneverse Solar Generator GET IT!

No Dad wants to be without power. And they never will be when the lights go out as this portable solar generator will help keep the lights on, letting Dad feel handy while also making things really easy for everyone.

See It! Get the Geneverse Solar Generator ($1,499; was $1,597) at Geneverse

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!