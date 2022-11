Give’r Classic Gloves GET IT!

Give someone the gift of warm hands this winter with a pair of these amazing gloves from Huckberry. They are a classic pair of winter gloves with a brown leather design that is highly insulated. Perfect for the winter.

See It! Get the Give’r Classic Gloves ($35; was $57) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!