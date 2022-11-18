Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

LG 65″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD TV GET IT!

TV time will be much more enjoyable with this TV hanging on the wall. OLED delivers some of the best picture in town and the crystal clarity of it will make all of Dad’s favorite programs look so much better. They’ll enjoy Blue Bloods so mich more than ever before.

See It! Get the LG 65″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD TV ($1,700; was $2,100) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!