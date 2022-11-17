Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holiday season is here folks. We gotta deal with the mental whiplash that realization delivers because it only feels like it was yesterday that we were enjoying the summer sun. But we are here in the cold weather waiting for Thanksgiving meals to be placed in front of our mushes. And with this season in our lives, we got a lot to deal with.

Depending on your situation, you are either gonna be hosting people for the holidays and thus you gotta make sure the house is ready for all those bodies while also preparing a massive feast for the crowd. Or you’re gonna travel to someone’s house and you need to prepare for that trip while also bringing some kind of refreshment with you to help with the festivities.

But there is one consistent for everyone during the holiday season, no matter if they are hosting or traveling. And that is gifting. We gotta get gifts for the people in our lives. That’s just the long and short of it. It’s not a bad thing. There’s something fun about getting gifts for our loved ones and seeing the joy on their faces. But there is a bit of work that has to be done to get to that point.

When we say it’s a little bit of work, we mean it. You gotta know who in your life gets gifts and then figure out what they like. Once all that is settled up, you gotta go out and find the right gifts for them. And since everyone is different, that means you’re gonna need to shop at a lot of different places. Getting all those ideas for everyone can be a bit of work too. As fun as it is, it can be a bit stressful if the ideas aren’t coming.

That gets even more stressful if you gotta deal with people in your life that say that don’t want anything. We all got people in our life that are like that. It’s incredibly annoying to deal with. We just wanna do something nice for them and they turn it into some kind of gauntlet that needs to be thrown down. Cool, you don’t want gifts. Do you want a medal instead?

Well, as much as they may protest about getting gifts, you still gotta get them something. And that is why we are here. We are here to help. Help in the form of this Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything. A gift guide that is filled with a wide variety of stuff so there is no worry that you won’t be able to find something in this list of ours.

Gift guides are our thing and we know where to look for all sorts of great gifts. So when you scroll down this list of gifts for People Who Don’t Want Anything, you won’t see any repeats. Everybody in your life should be covered here. Get a jump on the whole gift-shopping thing and avoid any last-minute stress of trying to figure out what to get for those heroes of the holidays that don’t want gifts by using this gift guide right now.

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022