Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Cristalino Tequila GET IT!

Whip up some amazing margaritas and other cocktails with this amazing bottle of tequila. We got a bottle ourselves and it’s helped lead to some very fun nights. Who wouldn’t want that?

See It! Get the Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Cristalino Tequila ($41) at Reserve Bar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!