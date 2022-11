Snoopy Scarf High-Rise Polyfleece Sleep Joggers GET IT!

Snoopy is a legend. And a pair of comfy pajama pants like these from Aeropostale with the legend printed all over them makes for a wonderful gift this holiday.

See It! Get the Snoopy Scarf High-Rise Polyfleece Sleep Joggers ($23; was $47) at Aeropostale

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!