One of the best parts of spending lots of time in the great outdoors is the chance to test out all kinds of cool new gear. Outdoorsmen are always up against a variety of potential challenges—whether it’s unpredictable weather conditions, varied terrain, or let’s not forget those wild animal encounters. To comfortably thrive and survive out there, its important to be provisioned with reliable equipment and clothing built especially for the backcountry—from cutting tools and storage systems to exactly the right pair gloves.

We’ve cobbled together a tried and true lineup of dependable outdoor gear that’ll last for years—even with regular outdoor abuse. From sharp knives and a sturdy axe to the perfect jacket and a bombproof pack, there’s something on this essential outdoorsman gift guide for any weekend warrior or hardcore survivalist.

1. Mystery Ranch Gunfighter 24 SB Pack

The Gunfighter is a limited-edition pack that’s pat of Mystery Ranch’s Special Blend Project, where everything is hand-built in Bozeman, from the concept to the sewing to the packaging. Special attention was paid to the details of the Gunfighter, which has a low-profile design with 1465-cubic inches of storage space that’s thoughtfully divided between a large hull and several auxiliary pockets, so you can keep your gear organized. The pack is built from a burly 330D Cougar Nylon treated with DWR and PU coatings to help protect what’s inside from the weather and sun, and the “rip-zip” design gives you quick access to the interior of the bag. Molle paneling on the side lets you attach accessories or add storage space with additional packs, and there’s a laptop sleeve because you’re not always traipsing around the wilderness—sometimes you go to work.

[$425; mysteryranch.com]

