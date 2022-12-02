10. Fjällräven Greenland Jacket Get it

This isn’t a city puffy jacket you might wear to the theater on a chilly night. This is 800-fill organic down stuffed inside Fjällräven’s G-1000 Eco, a durable poly-cotton blend that resists wind and water and can handle any abuse you throw at it. This is cold weather protection with a focus on sustainability, incorporating recycled and ethically sourced materials throughout the build. The fixed hood and high collar help add warmth when you need it, the jacket is ready to receive Fjällräven’s Greenland Wax if you need to beef up the weather protection.

[$500; fjallraven.com]

