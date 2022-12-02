11. Voormi Sportsman’s Two-Pocket Hoodie Get it

Advanced fabrics have made outerwear more and more impervious to the elements, but at the cost of being noisy when moving about and less comfortable while being active. Natural fibers give you the optimum experience outdoors but don’t hold up as well to inclement weather. But Voormi’s Sportsman’s Hoodie uses their patented CORE Construction, textile tech that integrates a waterproof membrane into merino fibers to make for a sweater-like material that sheds water, keeps in warmth, and breathes well. The comfortable and durable hoodie has two kangaroo pockets—one high, one low—in the front for storing oft-used items (and cold hands) and has a large hood with bungee drawstring to up the weather resistance.

[$329; voormi.com]

