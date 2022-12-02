Gear

The Best Outdoor Gear to Put at the Top of Your Holiday Gift List

Black and red-striped wool cardigan on a white background.
14
Courtesy Image 11 / 14

12. Orvis Surplus Wool Shawl Cardigan

Get it

Leave it up to Orvis to make the manliest cardigan on the market. The Surplus is less “college professor” and more “logger in repose,” thanks to the rough hewn aesthetic, which was inspired by historic military blankets. The stitching is varied throughout for a vintage look, but there’s nothing ragged about this sweater; it’s 100 percent pure wool guaranteed to keep you warm on the coldest of nights.

[$229; orvis.com]

White compact car towing a Happier camper on a lakeside road at sunset

Best Camping Trailers for Off-Road Adventures

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Gear