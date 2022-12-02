13. Garphyttan Specialist Trousers Get it

The Specialist Trousers walk a fine line between workwear and performance pant. They’re built from a tough Ripstop poly/cotton blend and reinforced at the knees where wear and tear is the most common, but they also have built in stretch panels for added mobility and are well-ventilated with zippers in key spots to allow airflow. The pants also have an obscene number of pockets, which are strategically placed to hold tools and gloves. They’re treated with a DWR for water resistance, but the material will also take wax if you want to beef up the water repellency.

[$139; garphyttan.us]

