14. Danner Logger 917 Boots Get it

Comfortable and dry. That’s all you need from a solid pair of boots, and Danner’s Logger 917 delivers on all fronts with a full-grain leather upper backed by a moisture-wicking mesh liner set on top of a plush Vibram midsole and sticky outsole with a removable OrthoLite footbed for maximum cushioning. The Logger is modeled after Danner’s original logging boots, but has a more modern sneaker-like fit and aesthetic, so you look good, even when you’re working hard.

[$260; danner.com]

