Going in and out of a cabin or tent while staying in the wild for a while means untying and retying your muddy and/or snowy boots each time you want to come inside for a spell. Pull-on boots are the way around performing this mildly annoying task multiple times a day and the Muck Woody Sport low boots are the perfect solution for situations where a high boot isn’t needed. The upper is topped off with a 100-percent waterproof 5mm neoprene bootie that’s lined with a soft and insulating performance layer. A heavily lugged, 1-inch outsole provides plenty of traction in slippery or mucky situations and the inner footbed has an anti-microbial treatment to keep odor and moisture at bay.

