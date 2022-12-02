2. Osprey Arcane Waterproof Duffel 40 Get it

Leave your fancy (and heavy) waxed canvas duffel at home when braving wild weather and tote along the new Osprey Arcane duffel. It’s lightweight but also burly enough to withstand wet and rough conditions while being easy to transport. The wide-opening bag is made from a recycled 40D nylon that’s rated to IPX6, which means it’s waterproof against things like rain and spray, just not submersible. It also has multiple lash points for securing to the outside of whatever your outdoor conveyance and has comfortable and airy mesh backpack straps that easily transform into a carrying handle. A detachable internal pocket helps organize small essentials without compromising the outer shell’s water resistance.

[$230; osprey.com]

