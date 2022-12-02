3. Rux 70L Storage System Get it

Rugged dudes need to carry stuff. Sometimes that stuff is firewood. Sometimes it’s beer. Rux’s 70-liter collapsible bin gets the job done thanks to its durable, high-tenacity, 840D TPU-coated nylon build and innovative handle design that allows you to carry it like a tote, suitcase, or backpack. The completely waterproof design means you can fill it with water, or stash muddy gear inside and hose it out later.

[$265; rux.life]

