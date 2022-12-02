4. Williams Knife The May Skinner Knife Get it

Though it’s important to have a stout and burly blade on your side while wandering the woods and honing your bushcraft skills, it’s also equally as important to have a small and sharp knife like the handmade May Skinner in your kit. The delicate and nimble fixed blade is crafted by the owner, Chris Williams, and comes in a variety of handle options like curly koa and blue mahoe—depending on availability—that’s mated to a S30V steel blade and secured in a stitched leather sheath. It’s ideal for skinning, natch, all types of game from rabbits to deer, and works well as a general utility knife around camp.

[From $475; williamsknife.com]

