5. Giant Mouse GMF4 Knife Get it

Strap the Giant Mouse GMF4 fixed blade knife to your belt to inspire confidence while you stride around the backcountry. The big and meaty 5.65-inch blade—N690 high performance steel in a flat saber grind—is thoughtfully crafted to be the ultimate camp knife. Details like multiple jimping spots on the top of the blade give your hands options for performing bushcraft skills and lanyard holes in the front and back of the ergonomic handle (which comes in either red or black micarta with a stonewashed or satin blade finish) can help keep your hand more securely in place. It comes with a fine Italian stitched leather sheath for safe-keeping at your side.

[From $245; giantmouse.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!