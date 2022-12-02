6. Woox Ax1 Get it

Just because you actually use your axe, doesn’t mean it can’t be pretty. The Woox Ax1 succeeds in both departments; the tomahawk-style hand axe features an Appalachian hickory handle and tempered carbon steel head that’s both pretty and useful. That handle is dense, designed to survive mis-strikes while the 2-pound head is both sharp enough for shaving kindling and heavy enough to chop wood. The 15.7-inch tomahawk is designed to bridge the gap between single-handed hatchets and full-length axes, which means you can wield it with one hand for finer work, but it’s long enough and heavy enough to chop deadfall and split small logs. There’s a steel pummel on the end of the handle for when you need to hammer things, and each Ax1 comes with an Italian-leather sheath and collar that helps preserve the handle.

[From $229; wooxstore.com]

