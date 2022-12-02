7. Nordic Pocket Saw Get it

Chainsaws are handy for dealing with blowdown trees across the trail or making short work of firewood, but you can’t always have one with you. Unless you carry the Nordic Pocket Saw, a hand-held rope saw made from high-carbon steel that slices through wood with the help of a little sweat equity. It’s easy to keep in your pack, thanks to the leather carrying pouch, so it’s always there when you need it.

[$99; nordicpocketsaw.com]

