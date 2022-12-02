8. Hella Best Slingshot No. 4 Get it

The most fun you can have in the woods? Launching small rocks at tree trunks or larger rocks. Hella Slingshots updates the childhood slingshot with solid craftmanship. The No. 4 slingshot is whittled from forked tree branches, stained and wrapped in hemp twine before being outfitted with black latex tubing and a leather pouch. It’s small, accurate, packs a punch, and so much fun that your outdoorsman will keep it in his pack at all times.

[$31; hellaslingshots.com]

