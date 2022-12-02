Gear

8. Hella Best Slingshot No. 4

The most fun you can have in the woods? Launching small rocks at tree trunks or larger rocks. Hella Slingshots updates the childhood slingshot with solid craftmanship. The No. 4 slingshot is whittled from forked tree branches, stained and wrapped in hemp twine before being outfitted with black latex tubing and a leather pouch. It’s small, accurate, packs a punch, and so much fun that your outdoorsman will keep it in his pack at all times.

[$31; hellaslingshots.com]

