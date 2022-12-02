9. Hestra Oden Nubuck Gloves Get it

Plenty of gloves will keep your hands warm, but the Oden uses an unlined nubuck cowhide that not only protects your hands, but allows you to maintain dexterity when you’re working outside, so you can keep your gloves on when you’re handling a knife, building a fire, or using an axe in cold weather. A couple of smart design additions—flame retardant thread and a pull tab that doubles as a way to hook your gloves to a belt loop or backpack—round out these work-minded gloves.

[$90; hestragloves.us]

