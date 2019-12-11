1. Janessa Leoné Frankie fedora Get It

Best for: sister, girlfriend, wife

If she’s big into hats, this stiffened-wool fedora is a stunning addition to her collection. Together, the off-white color and cognac leather bands with gold screw detailing are intriguing yet versatile, making this perfect for everyday wear. You’ll get brownie points for adding a TopTote Hat Clip. The magnetic clips secure hats to purses, backpacks, and luggage so she can travel with non-crushable hats (like this one) with ease.

[$288; janessaleone.com]

