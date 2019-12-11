10. Riedel Performance Cabernet Set With Decanter Get It

Best for: mother, wife

There’s no denying the appeal of premium crystal wine glasses. Aesthetics aside, wine- and spirits-specific glasses heighten the tasting experience. In the case of aged vintage port wines, decanters separate sediment and aerate wine, allowing younger ones to bloom more so the aroma and taste aren’t too tight. This is especially true for cabernet sauvignon. This set comes with four cabernet sauvignon glasses. The larger “Bordeaux”-style bowl lets ethanol evaporate and ensures a smoother taste.

