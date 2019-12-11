12. Best Made Co. Anniversary Axe Blanket Get It

Best for: wife, mother, grandmother

The appeal of this wool-cotton blanket is immeasurable: It’s crafted from Pendleton fabric, flaunting cutom weaving. The design mimics Best Made Co.’s esteemed painted axe handles. While its inception celebrates the company’s 10th anniversary, it makes a stellar present if your own anniversary falls around the holidays—or you just want to gift your mother-in-law, mother, or grandmother a gorgeous blanket. It can be used atop bedding, for lounging on the couch, or to post up with near a campfire.

[$368; bestmadeco.com]

