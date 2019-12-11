13. Vince Camuto Leila Large Tote Get It

Best for: girlfriend, wife

Some foolproof rules to follow when shopping for your significant other: Prioritize well-made pieces that are simple yet versatile. This tote bag from Vince Camuto epitomizes that. The design is classic enough for everyday use but stands out with premium details like croc-embossed leather and a tab closure with a chic polished aglet. (You can also opt for ombré tumbled leather and/or snake-print leather—just remember, black or evergreen are much more forgiving if you’re not sure about her personal style). She can stash her lunch, laptop, and even a pair of flats in the roomy carryall.

[$228; vincecamuto.com]

