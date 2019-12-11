14. Rudsak Mala Quilted Down and Shearling Jacket Get It

Best for: daughter, wife

This Montreal-based brand has established a name for itself in Canada by producing seriously stylish outerwear warm enough for sub-zero temperatures—and now they’ve come to the States. We love this hybrid of a jacket: half moto, half puffer. Shearling lines the interior of the jacket, lamb leather comprises the front, and goose down and feather (Allied trackable) provide added toastiness through the sleeves and back. Thoughtful details like tassel pulls on the zippers and belt buckles at the waist round this out to be one lust-worthy jacket.

[$1,420; rudsak.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!