5. Crown Royal XR Get It

The XR? That stands for “extra rare,” and boy is this something special. The Canadian whisky’s been incorporated with whiskies from LaSalle Distillery’s final batches. Honeyed pear is the first to hit your tongue, followed by dried fruit mid-palate, and sweet finishing notes the likes of brown sugar, caramel, and cocoa. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of water.

[$129.99; crownroyal.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!