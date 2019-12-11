2. Boll & Branch Flannel Sheet Set Get It

Best for: wife, mother, grandmother

You might balk at the prospect of dropping upwards of $200 on sheets. But in the grand scheme of things, bedding is something we use every day (we spend an estimated 25 years of our lives asleep), so invest in quality not quantity. Boll & Branch’s flannel set comes from Portugal, a leading manufacturer of cotton flannel. Even though they have some heft (let’s couch it as ultra-cozy weight), organic cotton helps these sheets breathe, so hot sleepers aren’t as apt to overheat. Plus, they’re brushed and sheared to limit pilling, meaning they won’t need replacing come next season.

[from $195; bollandbranch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!