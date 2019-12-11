5. Lululemon Cloudscape Jacket Get It

Best for: niece, daughter

It lives up to its name: Plush and silky, with just the right amount of puffiness, Lululemon’s Cloudscape Jacket is a great piece of casual outerwear. It’s wind- and water-repellent and has a funnel neck that lends added warmth. The bubble-like shape of the bodice is definitely more of a youthful silhouette, making it an ideal pick for young adults.

[$248; lululemon.com]

