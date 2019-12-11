6. Brooklinen Scented Candle Get It

Best for: mother, grandmother, coworker

Mothers, grandmothers, in-laws, and coworkers are notoriously difficult to shop for, but everyone loves a comforting candle. Brooklinen has four hand-poured options that, when burning, carry their scent all throughout your home. They’re plant- and mineral-based and come in frosted glass with minimal styling to blend into any room. We recommend Nightcap (bourbon and blood orange) or Dusk (reminiscent of a cabin in the woods).

[$35; brooklinen.com]

