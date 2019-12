7. Ritani Cushion Cut Diamond Stud Earrings Get It

Best for: wife

A pair of 1-carat diamond earrings is a show-stopping gift for your wife. Ritani’s cushion cut has a square shape with soft, rounded edges that emphasize clarity. Choose among 18kt white gold (shown here), platinum, 18kt yellow gold, 14kt white gold, or 18kt rose gold.

[$5,685; ritani.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!