9. Merrell x Outdoor Voices Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Get It

Best for: sister, daughter

If you’re shopping for a nature buff, she’ll love the mashup of these two brands. Merrell is obviously revered for their dependably technical hiking shoes and Outdoor Voices for their comfy, color-blocked workout apparel. Together, they make a trendy hiker. The Moab 2 Mid Waterproof has all the technical specs: performance suede; a lugged, grippy outsole; an EVA footbed with enhanced arch-and-heel support; and a closed-cell tongue to keep debris out of the shoe. It also comes in two surprising colorways: Taro (lavendar with pops of emerald) or Galapagos (emerald green with pops of white).

[$130; merrell.com]

