Tech, Gear, Apparel, and More: Holiday Gift Ideas That Everyone on Your List Will Enjoy

A Football Life DVD Package

For those of you who've not seen the NFL Network's stalwart A Football Life series, just about every episode is an essential window into our national preoccupation. Operating with admirable candor while assessing subjects ranging from the sainted Tom Landry to the decidedly sinful John Riggins, it scrubs admirably away at the polished artifice that is the league's typical posture.

