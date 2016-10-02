Tech, Gear, Apparel, and More: Holiday Gift Ideas That Everyone on Your List Will Enjoy

‘Belichick and Brady: Two Men, The Patriots and How They Revolutionized Football’

Love or hate them, the Patriots are the greatest NFL franchise in recent memory, dominating year after year despite a league-mandated emphasis on parity at all costs. Michael Holley's fascinating look into the personalities and dynamics between the two secretive men most responsible for that sustained success is half Season On The Brink and half All The President's Men.

