Fly Fishing Vest

Look, I don't know anything about fly fishing. But I feel like I SHOULD. I should get into it. Thus, I have been in consultation with the publishers of Tail Magazine, the official publication of the fly game, and they have recommended this rad vest for aspiring anglers. Known to be lightweight, water repellent, and wearable all year long.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!