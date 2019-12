Handsome John Daly Pants

Do you like golf? Is John Daly your favorite golfer? Because you are a person of refinement and distinction, the answer to both is yes. But where does he get his pants? You know, the ones with the utterly lunatic patterns? Does he have some kind of special textile mill? I don't know. How would I know that? But look at them!

